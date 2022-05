© Sky News

Dmitry Polyansky, the deputy head of Russia's mission to the UN, has claimed that the UK's Sky News abruptly ended an interview with him as soon as he showed a photo with a Nazi symbol that had been posted by the Ukrainian president.Volodomyr Zelensky had promoted the image on Monday, which marked the victory of the Soviet Union over Adolf Hitler's Germany in World War Two.In an interview with Sky News, Polyansky was asked whether he agreed that Russian troops in Ukraine were "dishonoring their grandfathers who fought the Nazis," and that their actions were "mirroring fascism."When the host tried to interject, Polyansky said: "Don't interrupt me, sir, please."The host then said they had run out of time and ended the interview. He added that the network could not independently verify Polyansky's claims.The image of a fighter with the skull head patch was also posted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Twitter and later removed.Moscow previously said it had captured fighters with Nazi tattoos and insignia during its military campaign in Ukraine. According to multiple reports, Ukraine's Azov Battalion contains fighters with openly neo-Nazi views.