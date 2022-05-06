© Shutterstock

The Chinese government had taken unprecedented safety measures to lock down Wuhan, the city where the virus emerged — schools and public places were closed, and citizens were issued permission cards that allowed them to leave their homes every other day for thirty minutes at a time.

During the first wave of COVID, Denmark and Norway implemented strict lockdowns early on (when fewer than thirty people in each country had been hospitalized), while the government of neighboring Sweden relied more on recommendations than requirements, keeping restaurants, bars, and gyms open and only encouraging but not requiring physical distancing. One study found that if Sweden's neighbors had followed its lead instead of locking down stringently, Denmark would have had three times as many deaths as it did during the first wave, and Norway nine times as many as it did. Another study estimated that NPIs in six large countries, including the United States, prevented nearly half a billion COVID infections in the first few months of 2020 alone.

Even though lockdowns have clear benefits for public health, it's not always clear whether in lower-income countries they are worth the sacrifice. In such places, closing down sectors of the economy can lead to acute hunger, drive people into extreme poverty, and increase deaths from other causes. If you're a young adult and spend your day working outside — as many people in low-income countries do — COVID will not seem as scary as the possibility of not having enough food to feed your family.

The human suffering caused by these separations is incalculable, literally — no one can put a number on the pain of not being able to say goodbye in person. But the policy saved so many lives that it will be worth adopting again if the circumstances call for it.

Lockdowns are a great example. The evidence is clear that they reduce transmission, and that stricter lockdowns reduce transmission more than looser ones do. But they're not equally effective everywhere, because not everyone is able to comply by staying in one place.

Lockdowns may not be necessary in places where the disease burden is modest. They're also more effective in countries where residents have less of a voice in the country's affairs, and the government is in a position to strictly enforce lockdowns and other mandates. What this all means is that there is no single ideal mix of NPIs that works equally well everywhere. Context matters, and protective measures need to be tailored for the places where they'll be used.

This is good news, because NPIs are our most important tool in the early days of an outbreak. There's no lab time required to put mask mandates in place (assuming we can provide the masks), figure out when to cancel big public events, or limit how many people can sit in a restaurant. (Though we will need to make sure that whatever NPIs we deploy are appropriate to the pathogen we're trying to stop.)

The economy was bad when businesses shut down, but it could have been even worse if the virus had been allowed to run rampant and kill millions more people than it already had. By saving lives, lockdowns can make it possible to start the economic recovery sooner.

The pandemic forced us to rethink what is acceptable for many activities. Digital alternatives that were once viewed as inferior were suddenly seen as preferable.

I want to add a caveat to the idea that long-term school closures shouldn't be necessary. That will be true if the next outbreak is one with a profile like COVID's — in particular, one that rarely makes kids severely ill. But we have to be careful not to get caught fighting the last war. If a future pathogen is markedly different from COVID — if, for instance, its impact on children is a lot worse — then the risk/benefit calculus could change, and closing schools might be prudent. We'll need to stay flexible and, as always, follow the data.

Also, not all overreactions — or apparent overreactions — are created equal. Closing borders, for example, did slow the spread of COVID in some regions. But border closures are a hammer that needs to be wielded very carefully. By cutting off trade and tourism, they can crater a country's economy so badly that the cure becomes worse than the disease.

It's stunning how little we know about superspreaders. What role does biology play? Are some people more prone to being a superspreader than others? There's also certainly a behavioral component. Superspreaders seem not to pose more of a risk to small groups than other infected people do, but in crowded indoor public spaces, such as bars and restaurants, there's a better chance that you'll encounter one or more superspreaders, and they'll have the opportunity to infect a lot of people. Superspreaders are one of the mysteries of disease transmission that needs a lot more study.

In the meantime, the six-foot rule is a good one to follow, unless it's very difficult to maintain, such as in a classroom. People need clear, easily remembered guidelines. It is not a helpful public health message to say, "Keep your distance, but the exact distance depends on the situation, so it might be three feet, or six feet, or maybe more."

The quick rollout of PCR tests and quarantine policies explains in large part why some countries, such as Australia, had dramatically fewer infections and excess deaths than others. Governments need to learn from these examples and figure out how they will ramp up testing very quickly — and give people an incentive to get tested by also offering treatment to anyone who tests positive and is at significant risk of severe disease.

This is a little hard to admit, because the power of inventing things is so central to my worldview, but it's true: We may never devise a cheaper, more effective way to block the transmission of certain respiratory viruses than a piece of inexpensive material with a couple of elastic straps sewn onto it.

The real benefit comes with universal masking, where both people are double masking or improving the fit of their surgical masks: It reduces the risk of exposure by 96 percent. That's an incredibly effective intervention that can be manufactured for just a few cents.

If everyone had masked up early on — and if the world had had enough supplies to meet the demand — it would have blunted the spread of COVID dramatically.

Suffice it to say that much of what he claims is unproven or completely false.

I call it the GERM — Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization — team, and the job of its people should be to wake up every day asking themselves the same questions: "Is the world ready for the next outbreak? What can we do to be better prepared?" They should be fully paid, regularly drilled, and prepared to mount a coordinated response to the next threat of a pandemic. The GERM team should have the ability to declare a pandemic and work with national governments and the World Bank to raise money for the response very quickly.