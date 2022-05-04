Melnyk

Andriy Melnyk (pictured), Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany
Germany MP Sevim Dagdalen demands the expulsion of Ukraine's ambassador after he insulted Olaf Scholz.

German daily Die Welt reported that some Berlin officials have stood up for Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he was insulted by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, who called Scholz an "offended liverwurst".

Bundestag MP Sevim Dagdalen demanded the ambassador's expulsion from Germany, saying "Whoever doesn't expel the supporter of Nazism Melnyk now has lost all self-respect."

Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (pictured) was called a 'sulky liver sausage' by Kyiv's ambassador to Berlin, who has been an outspoken critic of Germany's response to Russia's invasion
The Vice President of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Wolfgang Kubicki, also supported Scholz, saying Melnyk needs to respect Scholz's status as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Also, the deputy chairman of the Bundestag's CDU faction, Johann Wadeful, called Melnyk's statement "inappropriate and unreasonable."

"Even in such a difficult situation, diplomatic representatives should behave appropriately towards German officials. Melnyk's statements do not help Ukraine," he stressed.

Ukraine's ambassador had repeatedly demanded that Berlin provide Kiev with weapons, made claims that the EU did not move forward with an embargo on Russian energy carriers, and said he considers all Russians to be enemies.

He accused the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of having a "whole web" of contacts with Russia, which explains why Ukraine snubbed his visit.