Around one million sheep and cattle across Northern Ireland may have to be lost in order for the agricultural sector here to reach net-zero carbon emission targets.The figures come from industry-commissioned analysis reported by the Guardian newspaper While there is an overall net-zero target, there is a separate reduction target of 46% for methane emissions, which are largely associated with the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland has been an outlier in terms of climate change laws, having previously been the only part of the UK and Ireland without specific legislative commitments to reducing greenhouse gas output.Livestock account for around a third of human-caused methane emissions and agriculture accounts for about 27% of the province's greenhouse gas emissions.After the Assembly passed the legislation, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots described the net-zero target as a "headline" that was "aspirational"."The headline is there, and we will work with that as things stand," he said.A spokesperson from KPMG said: "Under the [Climate Change Act's] net-zero target, we have assumed that 'beef and other cattle', 'dairy' and 'sheep' do the most work to decarbonise due to these sectors accounting for the largest livestock-related impact on NI's carbon emissions."Both the 'pig' and 'poultry' sectors have a minor impact on agriculture carbon emissions (2% and 1%, respectively) and, therefore, any effort to decarbonise can be assumed to have a minor impact on total carbon emissions."A spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture said: "Clause 1(3) of the Bill clarifies that the net zero ambition will not require a level of methane emissions reduction of more than 46% by 2050, which is consistent with the advice from the IPCC, the UK CCC's Balanced Pathway recommendations and the ambition of the Paris Agreement to achieve long term temperature goals."They added: "The clarification in terms of the level of methane emissions reductions required and a number of additional supporting elements, including requirements around minimising the risk of carbon leakage and supporting a just transition,