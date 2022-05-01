© AP



President Bashar Assad's decree does not, however, pardon anyone involved in killings.Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Saturday granting amnesty to Syrians for terrorist crimes up to the end of April, except those leading to death. Assad has extended similar olive branches to deserters, criminals and opposition fighters before, often to the displeasure of the US.Those pardoned would have been prosecuted under a 2012 anti-terrorism law and a 1949 provision of Syria's legal code, and as such will affect the various terrorist groups fighting in Syria's civil war, which began in 2011. Assad, with the help of Russian forces, has broadly succeeded in maintaining control of Syria against a collection of opposition militias and terrorist groups like Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Nusra Front.The Syrian Foreign Ministry at the timewith this advice and "supporting acts of killing and terrorism." The war would continue, and Nuland would go on to oversee the violent overthrow of democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine in 2014, and is currently shaping US policy on Ukraine as President Biden's under secretary of state for political affairs.