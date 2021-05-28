© Louai Beshara/AFP



with over 95% of the votes cast, defeating two challengers - including a former senior official of a rebel coalition, Syrian authorities have announced.Turnout in Wednesday's election was 78%, with Assad winning over 13 million votes, according to Hammouda Sabbagh, speaker of the Syrian legislature.Mahmoud Ahmad Marei, who previously served as secretary-general of the rebel coalition National Front for the Liberation of Syria, received some 470,276 votes, or 3.1%, while Abdullah Sallum Abdullah of the Socialist Unionist Party came in third with about 213,968 votes, or 1.5%.Western powers had denounced the election in advance as "illegitimate" and "neither be free nor fair," arguing that the "Assad regime" was denying the vote to the displaced and the diaspora. While Damascus called the election in accordance with the Syrian constitution, the foreign ministers of theSyrians have shot back that the very reason many of their fellow citizens in the diaspora could not vote wasover the past decade. The five states that condemned the election have also backed the militants seeking to overthrow the government in Damascus since 2011.The conflict worsened with the emergence of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group that claimed a large portion of the country, until Russia sent an expeditionary force at Assad's request in late 2015.