© Syrian presidency Facebook page/AP



Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbours after the conflict there broke out 11 years ago.President Bashar Assad of Syria has travelled to the United Arab Emirates,the country's presidency office said.In a statement posted on its social media pages, the presidency office sayson Friday.Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbours after the conflict broke out 11 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the war, which displaced half of Syria's population.Large parts of Syria have been destroyed.Arab and Western countries generally blamed Assad for the deadly crackdown on the 2011 protests that evolved into civil war, and supported the opposition in the early days of the conflict.With the war having fallen into a stalemate and Assad recovering control over most of the country thanks to military assistance from allies Russia and Iran, Arab countries have inched closer toward restoring ties with the Syrian leader in recent years.for Sunni Muslim countries in the Persian Gulfwhich saw its influence expand rapidly in the chaos of Syria's war.The UAE's state-run WAM news agency said the country's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Assad to his palace in Abu Dhabi. At the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his hope "this visit would be the beginning of peace and stability for Syria and the entire region". The report said Assad briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the latest developments in Syria and they discussed mutual interests in the Arab world.Assad was reported to have left the UAE later on Friday from Abu Dhabi.Assad has very rarely travelled outside the country during Syria's civil war, only visiting Russia and Iran.Syria badly needs to boost relations with oil-rich countries as its economy is being strangled by crippling western sanctions and as it faces the task of post-war reconstruction.The UAE is also home to thousands of Syrians who work in the Gulf Arab nation and send money to their relatives at home.