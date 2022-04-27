© Jiang Qiming | China News Service | Getty Images



China's capital city of Beijing reported a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, and warned more would be found since the virus had spread undetected in the city for a week.

The city's business district of Chaoyang began three days of mass testing on Monday for anyone living or working in the region.

The increased cases in Beijing come as mainland China faces its worst Covid outbreak since early 2020. The country has stuck to a stringent zero-Covid policy of using swift lockdowns, quarantines and travel restrictions to control outbreaks of the virus.

Beijing and Shanghai rank among China's ten largest provincial-level regions based on GDP, according to Wind Information. The data showed Beijing's economy grew by 4.8% in the first quarter,

the same as the national level,

while Shanghai's rose by 3.1% as

targeted lockdowns rose in March.