Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66

The left has bought heavily into 'Zero Covid' as a policy goal, but the concept is fundamentally flawed, as it overstates the threat and offers overkill solutions.Zero Covid? Who could possibly be against that?But while initially the total elimination of coronavirus sounds like quite an attractive idea, the devil most certainly is in the details. If ever there was a case of the cure being worse than the disease, this is it.until new cases in the community have been reduced close to zero."Note, there is no time limit for this.Particularly if 'cases' are defined not as people who have symptoms and are actually sick (the usual pre-Covid medical definition of a 'case'), but. As the WHO (that's the World Health Organisation, and not the rock band), stated: "Disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positive increases."Just imagine how wrecked the economy will be if we're in never-ending lockdowns. Answer:, except a Big Tech online one.Well, to counter this, the fourth "key step" of the Zero Covid strategy is a "pledge to guarantee the livelihood of everyone who loses money due to the pandemic." Considering that(to say nothing of the cost to our health, physical and mental), that's quite a lot of money the government will be paying out. Where is it all going to come from?The other two "key steps" are:That might sound good on paper, or on the web, but having an "effective find, test, trace and isolate and support system" is easier said than done. RememberWhenever you question the wisdom of 'Zero Covid,' its supporters usually reply with two choice words. No, not, ones beginning with 'F' and 'O', but 'N' and Z'. New Zealand. Now it's true that New Zealand's record has - on the face of it - been impressive. The country's death toll with Covid of just 26 people puts New Zealand 142nd out of 153 when it comes to Covid deaths per million of population But. Immigration states: "Travellers to New Zealand from all countries, except eligible passengers from the Cook Islands, must complete a 14-day stay in managed isolation or quarantine."Now, strict border controls and quarantine might be OK for several months for a geographically remote island country in the south-western Pacific, butAnd I write as someone who did urge for flights to be cancelled from virus hotspots and other measures to be taken at UK airports back in March 2020, which surely was the most appropriate time.Even pulling up its drawbridgeZero-Coviders are right to castigate the UK government for the way they have handled matters, but in fact there's only a width of a cigarette paper's difference between what they are arguing for, and what Johnson is actually doing. As I noted in a previous OpEd , the Tory government has played the left like a violin, by pretending to be in favour of 'herd immunity' while all the time pursuing a Zero-Covid policy in all but name.It's not so much a case of the goalposts moving, but being removed from the pitch altogether, as Tory MP Sir Charles Walker, an opponent of lockdown, has stated.Scotland, where Zero Covid is more openly admitted as a strategy, is on a very similar path. Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots not to book Easter holidays or overseas holidays in the summer The first minister could also give no guarantee that "staycations" would be possible, either. Sturgeon said that it was "hard to overstate the necessity of being careful, cautious and gradual as we exit this lockdown."But is that really true?Surely it IS possible to overstate the necessity of being 'careful, cautious and gradual' over spring-summer unlocking forIt doesn't make one a ' Covid-denier ' (the latest witch-hunter phrase doing the rounds) to acknowledge that responses to it can be disproportionate. Which, in the UK at least, they have been. Quite massively, in fact.Last June, Devi Sridhar, an adviser to the Scottish government, who also served on the World Economic Forum Council on the Health Industry, claimed that Scotland was on "track to eliminate coronavirus by the end of summer."Contrast what's been happening in the UK with those countries where Covid has not been treated as something unprecedented. Laid-back