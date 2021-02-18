© REUTERS/Carl Recine



We could theoretically be locked down for ten years, or even longer.

An effective find, test, trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) system, run locally in the public sector, to quickly squash any further outbreaks.

Covid screening - and, where necessary, quarantine - at all ports of entry to the UK.

where is Scotland today? After eleven months of restrictions it's still in lockdown.

Sweden, for instance, which has had no national lockdown, and no mask mandates, has a much lower per capita death rate than several long, hard-lockdown

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66