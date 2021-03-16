SARS-CoV-2 has to be allowed to circulate in the population

the majority of positives are false

They are not happening in the community

Testing is doing nothing to mitigate risk, nor to inform.

But it is creating an impression in the public mind of a risk to them which simply no longer exists to the extent being implied. Rather than Zero Covid, we are generating a mirage of more Covid than really exists.

Christine Padgham was a health physicist who now is analysing Scottish health trends following the Coronavirus crisis with the help of many other professionals, scientists and activists on the website InformScotland.uk - where she posts on a daily basis.