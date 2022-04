© Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Former President Donald Trump says Prince Harry is "an embarrassment" for turning his back on Buckingham Palace — and predicted the runaway royal's controversial marriage to Meghan Markle will have a "bad" ending.Trump, speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in an interview airing Monday night, maintained that Harry "is being led around by his nose" by his ex-actress wife.Morgan famously walked off the set of "Good Morning Britain" last year while refusing to apologize to Harry and Meghan for repeatedly trashing the couple.Trump told the TV host he sees eye to eye with him on the disloyal royals, who now live in California."She liked me and I liked her," he recalled.Harry and Meghan — officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — married in 2018 but later soured on life as a royal.During an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year , the couple spoke of the stifling environment at the palace and about hits of racism targeting the duchess, who also said it drove her to contemplate suicide while pregnant. The former president added that he believes the stress of the couple's exile will ultimately tear the couple apart, with Harry eventually tiring of being henpecked."So, I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around," he said. "Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends, OK?"Teased clips of Morgan's wide-ranging interview with Trump show the 45th president storming off set when the journalist grilled him on his claims that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud.Trump continues to insist that the election was rigged and that he rightly won, despite having no evidence.