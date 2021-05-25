© Harpo Productions, RadicalMedia, Apple Inc.



fame is a trauma upon those who attain it, because it confuses sadness with depression, nervousness with anxiety, and obstacles with trauma

, while breeding a populace of fantasists fueled by delusion and narcissism

