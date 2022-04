An unknown fighter jet sped under an Air Serbia Airbus A330 as the aircraft was crossing Russian-Latvian border on a flight between Moscow (SVO) and Belgrade (BEG),According to Vucic,Vucic read out what he said was a report from a pilot on the flight: "Vucic continued from the report:According to Flightradar24 data , Air Serbia flight JU651 from SVO to BEG crossed the Russian-Latvian border at approximately 13:45 UTC on April 6, 2022.It is unclear what NATO aircraft the report, quoted by Vucic, referred to., remaining in limited use only by Turkey and Greece. Six United States Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagles were stationed in Amari Air Base, Estonia, in January 2022. However, they have since been relocated.Since April 1, 2022, only McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets of the Spanish Air Force, Saab JAS 39 Gripens of the Czech Air Force, Mirage 2000-5Fs of the French Air Force, and General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons of the Belgian Air Force have been stationed in the vicinity of the incident as a part of NATO Baltic Air Policing.AeroTime has reached out to NATO Air Command for comment.