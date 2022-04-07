© Thomas Nilsen



"This is a consequence of the appalling discovery of Russian forces' crimes against civilians,outside Kyiv. In this situation we pay particular attention to unwanted Russian activities in Norway," Foreign Minister Huitfeldt said in a short statement., making the number of Russian diplomats now leaving Europe more than 300.The Russian Embassy says the decision is unfriendly."This is another unfriendly step taken by the Norwegian side that will not be unanswered by the Russian side," the Embassy writes in a comment posted on Facebook.A spokesperson with the Foreign Ministry inThe reaction from the Russian side will be tangible for Germany," the spokesperson said.In Noway, Russia has a Consulate General in Kirkenes and a Consulate in Barentsburg on Svalbard in addition to the Embassy in Oslo.None of the diplomates at Russia's Consulate General in Kirkenes are expelled. Photo: Thomas Nilsen