Several lines of evidence now strongly suggest that the snipers in the February 20, 2014 massacre that sent the protests spinning toward civil war were not government forces but members of the ultranationalist insurgency. And it was they who occupied the government building and forced the elected president to flee Ukraine.

Sakwa reports that "a giant portrait of Bandera was . . . on the stage during the Maidan protests."

And there began the top-secret story of the covert marriage between the US and UK and the Ukrainians who had collaborated with the Nazis in their Cold War fight against the Soviet Union.

the Soviets had demanded the extradition of Stepan Bandera. But in an operation code-named "Anyface," US intelligence protected him even though they were in possession of information that potentially implicated him as a war criminal.

Allen Dulles intervened, telling the federal immigration commissioner that Lebed was "of inestimable value to this Agency."

the US and its allies partnering with Ukrainian ultranationalist Nazi collaborators to fight against the Soviet Union in the Cold War.

Ted Snider has a graduate degree in philosophy and writes on analyzing patterns in US foreign policy and history.