Preparing for War with Russia

"It is consistent practice and has been well documented over the years that the CIA is directly involved in subverting any country whom the US has begun to target as the 'enemy'. It would therefore be consistent with past practice to train Ukrainians both for their fighting skills, but also to be coordinated with US forces".

"Although, we would frame it that we are acting in 'self-defense,' as we framed it with Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Venezuela... the CIA goal would be to prepare forces capable of waging offensive operations within Russian territory".

"This has been the way the US has triggered and conducted all its wars since the end of World War II, most notoriously in North Vietnam with Oplan-34A where we sent saboteurs into North Vietnam before the Gulf of Tonkin incident, which likely triggered it in the confusion created. Elements of the US government have been engaged in fomenting unrest in Russia's former territories to bring them under US influence, such as with Georgia and Ukraine".

US Puppet State

CIA collaboration with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is part of the standard US playbook that calls foranalysts told Sputnik.On Monday, a former SBU employee, Vasil Prozorov, told reporters in Moscow thatProzorov said at his press conference thatIt has been part of the CIA playbook to use client states to do preliminary work in weakening the political systems of declared enemies, former US Army Major Todd Pierce, a lawyer and historian, told Sputnik on Tuesday. Pierce said:Russia has been designated as an enemy in the US national security strategy, Pierce observed, but thePierce explained, is the "American way of war"."A clandestine war to encircle Russia can in fact be attributed to the Clinton administration with what went on in Yugoslavia after the collapse of the Soviet Union", he said.Currently, tensions with Russia were being heightened for US geopolitical purposes, Pierce observed.This presentedhe said.Former CIA officer Larry Johnson, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), also told Sputnik that it would be common operational practice for CIA officials to visit SBU operatives in their own buildings.Former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong, Ottawa's former charge d'affaires in Moscow said the latest reports showed how dependent Ukraine had been on Washington since the democratically-elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych had been toppled in Kiev in 2014.The latest reports providedArmstrong said.Pierce said the new reports concerning the close and ongoing CIA-SBU cooperation should have a significant impact on the upcoming Ukrainian national vote."This revelation should have an impact on presidential elections in Ukraine as their sovereignty is being given over to the US in the name of defending them against Russia", he said.Ukraine's presidential election will be held on 31 March.According to the poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and published on Monday,Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is expected to gain 17 percent of votes.