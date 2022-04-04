© NATO



Niinistö said on Wednesday that it's no longer necessary to hold a public referendum on the issue

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Finland and Sweden would be quickly brought into the alliance should they seek membership, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stokes security concerns on the bloc's eastern flank.Stoltenberg, noting that NATO's main message was that it's for Finland to decide whether to join the alliance. He said the same is true of Sweden."We respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Finland and their right to decide their own future," the secretary-general said."That's exactly what Russia do not respect, because they actually try to intimidate and to say that if Finland decides to join NATO, there will be consequences."Although both countries are EU members, they have stayed out of NATO, maintaining a neutral status militarily. Finnish lawmakers are considering whether to seek NATO membership and, given thatPublic opinion has shifted dramatically since Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine in February. A record-high 62% of Finns now favor NATO membership, according to media outlet YLE.Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) land border with Russia.Stoltenberg has previously spoken of favorable prospects for Finland and Sweden being welcomed into NATO.he said in January. "We have worked together with them, we have exercised together with them, we have trained together with them. They meet NATO standards in most areas."Moscow has said thatin 1991. The bloc has added 14 members since 1999, and two former Soviet republics - Ukraine and Georgia - have made formal requests to join.