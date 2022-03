© 21st Century Wire

Profound Dangers Ahead

Reengineering Life Itself

'The Days of Free Will Are Over'

Changing What It Means To Be Human

Project Immortality

Resource to Understand the Transhuman Agenda — Blockchained

Big Data, Data Sharing and AI

Biosecurity Will Be Used to Justify Surveillance Tyranny

We Need Biometric Privacy Laws NOW

The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) requires private entities to inform people in writing that their information is being collected and stored, what the purpose is, and term for collection and storage, and must secure a written release from the person.



Those same private entities are not allowed to sell, lease, trade, or profit from a person's biometric information. A person may file suit at $1,000 for each negligent violation or $5,000 for each intentional or reckless violation, plus attorneys' fees and costs. Actual harm is not required to establish standing.

According to Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the goal of The Fourth Industrial Revolutionis to change what it means to be human by merging man and machine. In short, while the term "transhumanism" is not being used, that's exactly where the global cabal intends to take us, willing or not.In a November 2019 interview with CNN,history professor and bestselling author Yuval Noah Harari, a Klaus Schwab disciple, warned that "humans are now hackable animals," meaning, the technology now exists by which a company or government can know you better than you know yourself, and that can be very dangerous if misused.He predicted that algorithms will increasingly be used to make decisions that historically have been made by humans, either yourself or someone else, including whether or not you'll be hired for a particular job, whether you'll be granted a loan, what scholastic curriculum you will follow and even who you will marry.There's also an ever-increasing risk of being manipulated by these outside forces that you're not even fully aware of. Looking back over the last two years, it's rather easy to confirm that mass manipulation is taking place at a staggering scale, and that it's phenomenally effective.As noted by Harari in 2019,the available capabilities already go far beyond Orwell's "1984" authoritarian vision, and it's only going to become more powerful from here. He's certain that in short order, there will be the ability to monitor your emotional state through something as simple as a wearable wristband.Harari also discussed the coming transhumanism at the WEF's 2020 annual meeting in Davos (above), and in this speech, he went even further. Not only does the global elite have the technological capability to create a global digital dictatorship, butIt's hard to determine whether Harari is for or against transhumanism. He speaks of it as an inevitability, and something that can be used for tremendous good. But he also recognizes its profound dangers, and seems to believe we need to discuss how these technological capabilities can be used, and whether they should.In the featured Davos speech, it sounds as though he's a proponent of this human intelligent design venture, but in his 2019 interview with CNN, he also stated that "we must never underestimate the stupidity of humans."In his Davos speech, Harari also pointed out that science is now enabling us to create life not only in the organic realm but in the inorganic realm as well. We're talking about "living" robots and the like. He also raises the question as to who "owns" your DNA, if it can be charted and hacked. Does it belong to you, a corporation, or the government?The explanation for how that was able to occur is given by Schwab, who has publicly admitted (see featured video) that participants in the WEF's Young Global Leaders program have "penetrated the cabinets" of many world governments.In Canada, for example, about half the politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have taken Schwab's training.Schwab dreams of a world in which humans are connected to the cloud, able to access the internet through their own brains. This, of course, also means that your brain would be accessible to people who might like to tinker with your thoughts, emotions, beliefs and behavior, be they the technocratic elite themselves or random hackers.The report, "Human Augmentation — The Dawn of a New Paradigm, a Strategic Implications Project,"reviews the scientific goals of the U.K. and German defense ministries, and they are precisely what the title suggests. Human augmentation is stressed as being a key area to focus on in order to win future wars:Key words I'd like to draw your attention to are the affirmation that human augmentation can "directly enhance behavior." If you can enhance behavior, that means you can change someone's behavior. And if you can change a person's behavior in a positive way, you can also control it to the person's own detriment.Historically, the striving for immortality has been a faith-based venture, based in the idea that the soul is immortal while the body perishes, which is a concept I am in complete alignment with. Transhumanists more or less reverse this idea.According to Dmitry Itskov, the Russian founder of the Immortality 2045 project,only 2% of people are ready to accept death — a statistic that he uses to justify the search for immortality through things like artificial organs, artificial body constructs, the simulation of mental processes and, ultimately, the transferring of one's mind into an artificial carrier.The Immortality 2045's vision, published in 2011, starts with the creation of the first robotic copy of a human body that can be remotely controlled by 2020. By 2025, they want an avatar into which the human brain can be transplanted at the end of life. By 2035, they want an avatar with a synthetic brain, into which the human personality can be transferred and, by 2045, they imagine a holographic-like avatar. Itskov says:Does living through an avatar sound like a life devoid of spirituality to you? Not so, Itskov says,I have my doubts about that, as most spiritual adepts will tell you that being hooked on technology tends to hinder rather than elevate spiritual pursuits, which are most easily achieved by living simply, in close contact with the natural world.Transhumanists like Itskov tend to focus only on the perceived benefits of synthetic life. For example, he promises that his avatars will be affordable for everyone who wants them, regardless of income bracket.Yet the WEF has clearly announced that by 2030, nobody will own anything, and while not clearly stated, that will likely even include your own body. So, to think that your avatar would be "yours" is probably unrealistic.Looked at through the lens of the WEF's Fourth Industrial Revolution, it seems the plan is for the elite to literally own all of humanity , which will be refashioned to their own liking. And, if people can be hacked and controlled remotely, then we can be sure they will be. That's particularly true for synthetic or mechanical avatars that can't "live" or remain "conscious" without a cloud connection.Corey Lynn is a top-notch investigative journalist who covers topics the mainstream won't touch, including the transhumanist agenda. On her website, Corey's Digs you can find select chapters from her book, "Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports."I will only cover a minor part of that chapter here, the part on human augmentation and artificial intelligence (AI), so for more, be sure to browse through her website or, better yet, read her book, which can be purchased on her site . The digital PDF is only $9.95 and a print copy is $19.95.Make no mistake, transhumanism is the ultimate goal of the technocratic elite, and both "big data" and AI are integral components of that. Without one or both of those, the transhumanist dream is dead in the water. The goal of transhumanism is undoubtedly why there's been so much focus on those two areas in the first place.In 2021, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental organization that consists of 38 countries that work with various working groups and policy makers, issued a report on the "State of Implementation of the OECD AI principles." So far, 46 countries have adopted these AI principles.The strategy is to develop centralized repositories of public datasets in each country, and then enable public-private data sharing to build a vast network where each dataset is connected with all the others.Another report, by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), founded "to advance the development of artificial intelligence" and "comprehensively address the national security and defense needs of the United States," highlights the need to combat digital disinformation and prioritizing biosecurity.To help with that, a U.S. government-funded supercomputer is being set up at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory under the direction of the Department of Energy. This AI supercomputer can do more than 1 quintillion calculations per second.Some of this data sharing is already taking place. As noted by Corey, NATO launched an in-house biometrics system for data sharing between nations in November 2020, and in May 2021, the U.S. military merged its biometrics-enabled watch list with the Department of Defense's automated biometric identification system (ABIS).While surveillance science is moving at lightning speed, regulations and privacy laws are trailing at a snail's pace. A federal biometric privacy bill, the National Biometric Information Privacy Act, was introduced in 2020 but didn't go anywhere. As noted by Corey, it could be resurrected if enough people speak up.In the U.S., a handful of states do have biometric privacy laws, Illinois' being one of the strictest, but the vast majority have no such protections in place. As reported by Corey:Clearly, we need these kinds of protections everywhere, in all states and all countries, because as it stands, the global cabal of transhumanist technocrats are building a data-sharing system that is intended to become global. The lack of legal protections against data collection, analysis and sharing is what allows this reckless expansion of surveillance. As noted by Corey: