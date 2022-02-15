"This emerging narrative is most helpful because it shows that this capacity to care — a prerequisite for successful collaboration — is contingent upon sentiments, qualities and emotions that can be encouraged, promoted and even taught. Love and affection, while possessing a social dimension, are deeply personal and hard to emulate at the societal level, but other qualities can be more easily harnessed for social good. Empathy (the ability to understand and share the feelings of another) is one of them."

Herr Schwab's Transhuman Fantasy

"Hope, and the possibility of optimism, stem from the following observation: we are at a juncture in history when new discoveries and new technologies do not follow linear growth rates but exponential ones, drastically accelerating innovation. ... Peter Diamandis [co-founder of Singularity University] believes that, 'in the next 10 years, we're going to reinvent every industry' and 'we'll experience more progress than in the past 100 years.'"

"Consider remote monitoring — a widespread application of the IoT. Any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that allows a company to track where it is as it moves through the supply chain — how it is performing, how it is being used. ... In the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people."

"People are becoming more and more connected to devices, and those devices are increasingly becoming connected to their bodies. ... Smart tattoos and other unique chips could help with identification and location. Implanted devices will likely also help to communicate thoughts normally expressed verbally through a 'built-in' smartphone, and potentially unexpressed thoughts or moods by reading brain waves or other signals ."

"Almost instantly, most things became 'e-things': e-learning, e-commerce, e-gaming, e-books, e-attendance. ... With the pandemic, the 'digital transformation' that so many analysts have been referring to for years...has found its catalysts. One major effect of confinement will be the expansion and progression of the digital world in a decisive and often permanent manner."

"From the onset of the lockdowns, it became apparent that robots and AI were a 'natural' alternative when human labour was not available. ... Our lingering and possibly lasting fear of being infected with a virus (COVID-19 or another) will thus speed the relentless march of automation. ... Those that adapt with agility and imagination will eventually turn the COVID-19 crisis to their advantage ."

Swindlin' Schwab Is Lookin' For Love

"[S]ince our neural networks are set up to interact with the neural networks of others in order to perceive their emotions and to differentiate them from our own, a lack of empathy makes it much harder to live with one another without constantly fighting or feeling threatened by others. ... A growing body of research, notably in neuroscience, shows that, 'If you change your mind, you can change the world.'"

"[T]hey'll exclude global markets and become exclusionists, or they'll exclude immigrants, and it will be America for native-born Americans. What I have in mind is what I call 'inclusive localism.' ... Borders encircle your local community but they're porous borders. ... Anybody who wants to join can come in."

Ultimately, the idea of globalists manipulating empathy to weaken their opponents should be as infuriating as the desire to jab skulls with brain chips

"[With technology] a sense of great optimism prevails — a sentiment expressed by all scientists whom we interviewed for this book. Michio Kaku went the furthest. ... 'Brain-net (when the human mind is merged with computers) will take a few decades to get off the ground, but investors are already jumping into it.'"

About The Author Joe Allen writes about ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest. His work has appeared in The Federalist, ColdType, The American Thinker, The National Pulse, This View of Life, The American Spectator, IBCSR: Science on Religion, Disinformation, and elsewhere.