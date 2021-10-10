© Unknown

"The brain will be the battlefield of the 21st century. Humans are the contested domain. Future conflicts will likely occur amongst the people digitally first and physically thereafter in proximity to hubs of political and economic power."

"The human is very often the main vulnerability and it should be acknowledged in order to protect NATO's human capital but also to be able to benefit from our adversaries's vulnerabilities."

"the objective of Cognitive Warfare is to harm societies and not only the military."

"an embedded fifth column, where everyone, unbeknownst to him or her, is behaving according to the plans of one of our competitors."

Canada hosts 'NATO Innovation Challenge' on cognitive warfare

"Cognitive warfare seeks to change not only what people think, but also how they act. Attacks against the cognitive domain involve the integration of cyber, disinformation/misinformation, psychological, and social-engineering capabilities.



"Cognitive warfare positions the mind as a battle space and contested domain. Its objective is to sow dissonance, instigate conflicting narratives, polarize opinion, and radicalize groups. Cognitive warfare can motivate people to act in ways that can disrupt or fragment an otherwise cohesive society."

NATO-backed Canadian military officials discuss cognitive warfare in panel event

"The NAOC has strong ties with the Government of Canada including Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence."

NATO researcher describes cognitive warfare as 'ways of harming the brain'

"Cognitive warfare is a new concept that starts in the information sphere, that is a kind of hybrid warfare. It starts with hyper-connectivity. Everyone has a cell phone. It starts with information because information is, if I may say, the fuel of cognitive warfare. But it goes way beyond solely information, which is a standalone operation - information warfare is a standalone operation."

"it's all about leveraging the big data. We produce data everywhere we go. Every minute, every second we go, we go online. And this is extremely easy to leverage those data in order to better know you and use that knowledge to change the way you think."

"Cognitive warfare is not only a fight against what we think, but it's rather a fight against the way we think, if we can change the way people think. It's much more powerful and it goes way beyond the information [warfare] and psyops.



"It's crucial to understand that it's a game on our cognition, on the way our brain processes information and turns it into knowledge, rather than solely a game on information or on psychological aspects of our brains. It's not only an action against what we think, but also an action against the way we think, the way we process information and turn it into knowledge.



"In other words, cognitive warfare is not just another word, another name for information warfare. It is a war on our individual processor, our brain."

"this is extremely important for us in the military," because "it has the potential, by developing new weapons and ways of harming the brain, it has the potential to engage neuroscience and technology in many, many different approaches to influence human ecology... because you all know that it's very easy to turn a civilian technology into a military one."

"Cognitive warfare has universal reach, from starting with the individual to states and multinational organizations. Its field of action is global and aim to seize control of the human being, civilian as well as military."

"The massive worldwide investments made in neurosciences suggests that the cognitive domain will probably one of the battlefields of the future."

"a third major combat dimension to the modern battlefield: to the physical and informational dimension is now added a cognitive dimension." This "creates a new space of competition beyond what is called the five domains of operations - or land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains. Warfare in the cognitive arena mobilizes a wider range of battle spaces than solely the physical and information dimensions can do."



NATO's cognitive warfare study warns of "embedded fifth column"

"The nature of warfare has changed. The majority of current conflicts remain below the threshold of the traditionally accepted definition of warfare, but new forms of warfare have emerged such as Cognitive Warfare (CW), while the human mind is now being considered as a new domain of war."

"Developing capabilities to harm the cognitive abilities of opponents will be a necessity. In other words, NATO will need to get the ability to safeguard her decision making process and disrupt the adversary's one."

"Any user of modern information technologies is a potential target. It targets the whole of a nation's human capital.



"As well as the potential execution of a cognitive war to complement to a military conflict, it can also be conducted alone, without any link to an engagement of the armed forces. Moreover, cognitive warfare is potentially endless since there can be no peace treaty or surrender for this type of conflict."

"This battlefield is global via the internet. With no beginning and no end, this conquest knows no respite, punctuated by notifications from our smartphones, anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



"Some NATO Nations have already acknowledged that neuroscientific techniques and technologies have high potential for operational use in a variety of security, defense and intelligence enterprises."

"uses of research findings and products to directly facilitate the performance of combatants, the integration of human machine interfaces to optimise combat capabilities of semi autonomous vehicles (e.g., drones), and development of biological and chemical weapons (i.e., neuroweapons)."

"Although a number of nations have pursued, and are currently pursuing neuroscientific research and development for military purposes, perhaps the most proactive efforts in this regard have been conducted by the United States Department of Defense; with most notable and rapidly maturing research and development conducted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)."

"Victory will be defined more in terms of capturing the psycho-cultural rather than the geographical high ground."

"the combination of Social Sciences and System Engineering will be key in helping military analysts to improve the production of intelligence.



"If kinetic power cannot defeat the enemy, psychology and related behavioural and social sciences stand to fill the void.



"Leveraging social sciences will be central to the development of the Human Domain Plan of Operations. It will support the combat operations by providing potential courses of action for the whole surrounding Human Environment including enemy forces, but also determining key human elements such as the Cognitive center of gravity, the desired behaviour as the end state."

"Within the military, expertise on anthropology, ethnography, history, psychology among other areas will be more than ever required to cooperate with the military."

"Today's progresses in nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology and cognitive science (NBIC), boosted by the seemingly unstoppable march of a triumphant troika made of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and civilisational 'digital addiction' have created a much more ominous prospect: an embedded fifth column, where everyone, unbeknownst to him or her, is behaving according to the plans of one of our competitors.



"The modern concept of war is not about weapons but about influence. Victory in the long run will remain solely dependent on the ability to influence, affect, change or impact the cognitive domain."

"Cognitive warfare may well be the missing element that allows the transition from military victory on the battlefield to lasting political success. The human domain might well be the decisive domain, wherein multi-domain operations achieve the commander's effect. The five first domains can give tactical and operational victories; only the human domain can achieve the final and full victory."

Canadian Special Operations officer emphasizes importance of cognitive warfare

"Cognitive warfare is a new type of hybrid warfare for us. And it means that we need to look at the traditional thresholds of conflict and how the things that are being done are really below those thresholds of conflict, cognitive attacks, and non-kinetic forms and non-combative threats to us. We need to understand these attacks better and adjust their actions and our training accordingly to be able to operate in these different environments."

"We cannot lose the tactical advantage for our troops that we're placing forward as it spans not only tactically, but strategically. Some of those different capabilities that we have that we enjoy all of a sudden could be pivoted to be used against us. So we have to better understand how quickly our adversaries adapt to things, and then be able to predict where they're going in the future, to help us be and maintain the tactical advantage for our troops moving forward."

'Cognitive warfare is the most advanced form of manipulation seen to date'

"Long gone are the days when war was fought to acquire more land. Now the new objective is to change the adversaries' ideologies, which makes the brain the center of gravity of the human. And it makes the human the contested domain, and the mind becomes the battlefield."



"When we speak about hybrid threats, cognitive warfare is the most advanced form of manipulation seen to date. It aims to influence individuals' decision-making and "to influence a group of a group of individuals on their behavior, with the aim of gaining a tactical or strategic advantage."

"This challenge is calling for a solution that will support NATO's nascent human domain and jump-start the development of a cognition ecosystem within the alliance, and that will support the development of new applications, new systems, new tools and concepts leading to concrete action in the cognitive domain."



This "will require sustained cooperation between allies, innovators, and researchers to enable our troops to fight and win in the cognitive domain. This is what we are hoping to emerge from this call to innovators and researchers."

"Applicants will receive national and international exposure and cash prizes for the best solution." She then added tantalizingly, "This could also benefit the applicants by potentially providing them access to a market of 30 nations."

Canadian military officer calls on corporations to invest in NATO's cognitive warfare research

"I can assure everyone that the NATO innovation challenge indicates that all innovators will maintain complete control of their intellectual property. So NATO won't take control of that. Neither will Canada. Innovators will maintain their control over their IP."

