O:H header
The internet hive-mind defines transhumanism as "a philosophical and intellectual movement which advocates for the enhancement of the human condition by developing and making widely available sophisticated technologies able to greatly enhance longevity, mood and cognitive abilities, and predicts the emergence of such technologies in the future." Sounds great, right?

Once these ideas were only relegated to science fiction, but now transhumanistic ideas have penetrated the mainstream discourse. And not just in terms of tech nerds geeking-out over cyber-punk philosophies - we can see this being reflected in government policy agenda, think-tank advisory boards and the projections of many other 'official' bodies.

While the TED talks and pundit tweets often conjure utopian visions of an entirely controllable biology and environment, knowing the nature of the people pushing this agenda rather brings to mind the potential catastrophic consequences, based mostly on the fact that these people rarely understand what they're doing (see the great GMO experiment as an example) and that these technological innovations are rarely driven by the best interests of the people.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the downside of the utopian vision our faithful and competent leaders have in store for us. The transhumanist agenda should be terrifying to anyone with their eyes open.


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:34:12

Download: MP3 — 31.3 MB