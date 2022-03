© Gershon Elinson/Flash90



On 17 March, Israeli media outlets reported that an organization with strong ties to settler right-wing organizations is recruiting young volunteers to 'protect' illegal settler farms in the occupied West Bank.According to its website, Hashomer Yosh, which receives funding from at least two government ministries, recruits the volunteers to "protect Jewish farmers from vandalism, agricultural crime, and terrorism by the Arabs."Israelis who sign up with the organization are then exempt from serving in the military. Several Israeli institutions, including universities, also collaborate with the organization by giving incentives to students who work with Hashomer Yosh.Stakeholders say the activities of Hashomer Yosh are part of the Israeli government's plans to seize more Palestinian territory and escalate the expansion of illegal settlements. The organization was reportedly established with the assistance of the Israeli military and police.The farms and settler outposts that the organization purports to protect were established illegally, and some of them have become hotbeds for violent settler organizations.On 22 January, settlers from the outpost of Givat Ronen carried out a savage attack on a nearby Palestinian village.The attack left at least six Palestinians with serious injuries. However, no one was arrested because, according to Israeli authorities, the assailants "disappeared."The same period has also witnessed a rise in settler attacks on Palestinians. Citing data from the Israeli police, the Times of Israel newspaper on 15 December 2021 reported thatSome human rights organizations have accused the Israeli government of using right-wing settler organizations to implement its anti-Palestinian policies.