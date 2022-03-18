© ALEXEY NIKOLSKY via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he blamed the 'western ruling elite' for creating the economic hardships impacting people in Europe and the United States.The Russian president also directly addressed westerners who are being told by the legacy media that skyrocketing gas prices and other economic hardships are purely to blame on Putin.No doubt that very same elite will now cite Putin's criticism of them as reason to assert they have the moral high ground.Putin is now so roundly vilified, he is turning into some kind of mythical Emmanuel Goldstein figure onto which every crisis and catastrophe can be pinned by the regime.