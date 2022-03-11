© Steve Russell / Toronto Star / Getty Images



The protest saw Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, Jody Thomas, has accused the anti-Covid-vaccine-mandate 'Freedom Convoy' protests of seeking to "overthrow the government" by occupying Ottawa.The scale of the demonstrations prompted Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history, allowing the government to take extraordinary measures to respond to the protests and seek to disperse the activists after weeks of disruption.Despite having dispersed the initial protests in the Canadian capital, Thomas accepted that the government has a duty to address the root cause of the problems that sparked the protests with a view to preventing a repeat.Criticizing the approach previously taken by the Canadian government, Thomas suggested that officials had previously "lived in the splendid, naive sort of superiority that this was not our problem in Canada," but that can no longer be ignored after the events of the 'Freedom Convoy'.The truckers had blockaded areas near Canada's parliament to oppose requirements affecting workers moving back and forth between Canada and the US. Nearly 200 people were arrested as police cracked down on the protests, with over 100 facing various charges.