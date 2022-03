© Business Wire/Adrien Wyld/Reuters



"We do extensive analysis on the activities that are happening on our platform. In fact, it's our goal to be the most trusted platform in social fundraising. If we were aware that something like that was occurring, those folks are not welcome to participate on our platform, those activities would have been prohibited and we would have filtered that out."

The vast majority of donors to the freedom convoy in Ottawa were from Canadians, the president of the crowdfunding site told Parliament. During a House of Commons public safety and national security committee meeting, President Juan Benitez admitted that nearly 90 percent of donations to the movement were from Canada.He said thatBenitez told CTV News Throughout February, Singh said that the trucker's convoy was fueled by "foreign actors and money" seeking out to "sow division in Canada."Singh's claim that "US interference from the extreme right and millions of dollars via anonymous foreign sources," then, was completely unsubstantiated and false."We all agree that foreign actors and money cannot be allowed to undermine our democracy - right? So, let's shut it down," he said on February 11.as it is unknown what percentages make up donations to the GoFundMe campaign's successor via GiveSendGo.