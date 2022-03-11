Tamara Lich
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, has won an appeal and will now be granted bail.

Initially taken into custody by police in Ottawa on the evening of Feb. 17, Lich has remained behind bars since. At a previous bail hearing on Feb. 22, Lich had her request for bail denied by Justice Julie Bourgeois, a former Liberal Party candidate who Lich accused of holding a political bias in the case.

Late week, Lich was back in front of a judge requesting a bail review, a hearing that was documented by Ottawa-based lawyer David Anber.

Today, a judge reversed the original decision and granted Lich bail.


Anber, who has been representing some of those charged for their actions during nearly month long Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, shared some of the details of Lich's bail on Twitter.

Lich will be required to leave Ottawa within 24 hours, to be out of Ontario within 72 hours, alongside orders to stay off of social media, not protest against COVID policies and to have no contact with any of the co-accused.