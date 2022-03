© Emanuela Cristiani



E. Cristiani et al. Wild cereal grain consumption among Early Holocene foragers of the Balkans predates the arrival of agriculture. eLife. Published January 21, 2022. doi: 10.7554/eLife.72976.sa0.

but still laid the foundation for the rise of farming in that region some 3,000 years later, a new study finds., say archaeologist Emanuela Cristiani of Sapienza University of Rome and her colleagues. A well-established taste for wild cereals among hunter-gatherers of the central Balkan Peninsula, near what's now Turkey, smoothed the way for farming to take root in Europe, the scientists conclude January 21 in eLife.Previous chemical studies of human bones from Balkan sites indicated that. Plant remains have not preserved well at those sites, leaving uncertain any role for grains on the menu of people who lived there.It's now evident that Balkan hunter-gatherers "balanced their diet with plant foods and did so for millennia before the arrival of agriculture," Cristiani says., Cristiani's team says.Cristiani's grouppreviously excavated at five sites in Serbia and Romania. Those sites range in age from several thousand years before the introduction of farming to several hundred years after cultivation began.Food particles extracted from crusty deposits on the teeth of ancient hunter-gatherers contained starch granules and cell structures typical of regional wild cereal species., that were previously unearthed at one Balkan site. Hunter-gatherers at that location apparently pounded and ground wild cereals into a coarse flour, the researchers say.Their findings provide the first direct evidence that southern European as well as southwestern Asian hunter-gatherers incorporated wild plants into their diets well before anyone cultivated crops, says archaeobotanist Elena Marinova of the State Office for Cultural Heritage Baden-Württemberg in Germany. For those ancient people, "the 'paleolithic' diet included starchy grains, not only meat and berries," Marinova says.