In contrast, the team saw relatively uniform microbial communities in the ancient calculus samples from farming individuals from different sites.

oral microbiome changes in relatively recent history that exceeded those found during the forager-to-farming transition

Subtle differences in the oral microbiomes from ancient plaque samples in southern Europe point to potentially gradual agricultural transitions during the Neolithic age, new research suggests, but more significant microbial shifts happened later on."[T]he Neolithic is," senior author Emanuela Cristiani and first author Claudio Ottoni, researchers at Sapienza University of Rome's diet and ancient technology laboratory, explained in an email.Their team from Italy, the US, and Austria conducted metagenomic sequencing on dental calculus samples from 44 representatives of ancient farming or foraging populations found in the Balkans or the Italian Peninsula between the Paleolithic period and the Middle Ages. The analysis, scheduled to appear in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week,The investigators also detected versions of a microbe known as oral taxon 439 from the Anaerolineaceae family that was common across oral microbial communities but varied from one location to the next. During the transition from foraging to farming, their results"We demonstrate thatFollowing up on prior studies demonstrating oral microbiome differences between present-day populations and their apparent ties to health and disease, along with ancient analyses focused on more recent times in history, the team dug into samples going back to the Upper Paleolithic to characterize the oral microbial communities found in foragers as they interacted with early farming populations in Southern Europe."Archeological dental calculus, or mineralized plaque, is a key tool to track the evolution of oral microbiota across time in response to processes that impacted our culture and biology, such as the rise of farming during the Neolithic," the authors explained, adding that "the extent to which the human oral flora changed from prehistory until present has remained elusive due to the scarcity of data on the microbiomes of prehistoric humans."With shotgun metagenomic sequencing on the mineralized plaque samples from"By documenting the taxonomic composition and functional activity of the human oral microbiota in a large number of samples prior to and after the adoption of agriculture," the authors wrote, "we tested whether the transition to farming that started with the Neolithic changed the human oral microbiome in the Balkans and Italy."The team's analyses, which included data on ancient and modern oral microbiomes described in humans and chimpanzees in the past, pointed toWhile theThere were alsoAlong with differences in representation of Anaerolineaceae bacterium oral taxon 439, Olsenella oral taxon 807, and other microbes, the study"Our findings ... illustrate that major taxonomic shifts in human oral microbiome composition occurred after the Neolithic," the authors wrote, "and that the functional profile of modern humans evolved in recent times to develop peculiar mechanisms of antibiotic resistance that were previously absent."Cristiani and Ottoni added.