Violence in Yemen is at the highest levels since 2018

, with a civilian killed or wounded every hour on average.

The death toll of the US-UK-Saudi-Emirati war on Yemen is estimated to be at least 377,000 individuals, as of the end of 2021.More than two-thirds of these Yemenis killed were likely children.These statistics come from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) , which reported in November that the number of deaths by direct and indirect causes in Yemen was projected to surpass 377,000 by the end of 2021.RoughlyThe UNDP said 70% (264,000) of the estimated Yemeni deaths were children under age 5., according to the report.The UNDP added that Yemen's economy has suffered"If war in Yemen continues through 2030, we estimate that 1.3 million people will die as a result," the report added ominously.The war on Yemen gets very little media coverage, and is rarely mentioned by political leaders in the United States.President Joe Biden claimed during his presidential campaign that he would end the war. In February 2021, the president announced that the United States would end support for "offensive" Saudi operations in Yemen - althoughYet, and the war on Yemen has only escalated since the Democratic president entered office.