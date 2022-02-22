© Florida Politics



Woo-wee, that was a close call, huh? But remind me: what was the war supposedly about? Protecting Ukraine's hallowed border? Bwahahahaha...!We don't care about no steenkin' borders (especially our own border).Really? Who exactly would be punished if the US tries to shut down the Nord Stream-2 pipeline that will send much-needed Russian natgas to gasless(Did you guess our NATO ally, Germany?) Would Germany suddenly discover thatI think so.Its easternmost Donbas region has rebelled against administration by Kiev. At America's direction, Kiev harasses the majority ethnic Russian population there with US-made weaponry. Yet Ukraine's president Zelensky claims he doesn't want to antagonize Russia, and certainly wants his much-stomped-upon country — the doormat of Europe — to not get stomped-on all over again in any hypothetical war.After two years of antagonizing his countrymen with lockdowns and put-downs,So, he has heroically sued Mr. Putin of Russia for a Ukraine "ceasefire.". Anyway, that opened the way for a proposed "summit" meeting between "Joe Biden" and Mr. Putin — when the Russians feel like it. They're playing it a little coy for the moment, letting the West twist slowly, slowly in the wind. If a summit does happen, what will the two summiteers talk about? Mr. Putin will reiterate that the US and NATO made a solemn promise (in writing) to not expand NATO along Russia's borderland in 1990 when the Soviet Union fell apart, and y'all reneged on that... and now it stops with Ukraine... really... got it?Maybe he'll want to talk ice cream flavors or dogs. He is, as the Russians say, not negotiation-worthy, though he can be trotted out for photo ops.so he can brag on something in his State of the Union address. His Democratic Party is looking every day more and more like some hell-born spawn of Satan bent on wrecking what's left of the old USA. Everything they've done since 2016Never has the country seen a president so obviously incompetent and unpopular. The people backstage running him like an animatronic automaton are in a panic.By default, then, the summit meeting will beMr. Putin, only both parties will pretend that it's some kind of moral victory for "JB," while Russia gets exactly the terms it seeks: Nord Stream-2 will be completed and Germany will get natgas; there will be no additional stupid sanctions and get rid of the old ones; and the US will close up its CIA shop in Kiev and quit all the pointless antagonism.in that corner of the world. And then, on cue,Yes, that's what is actually going on in the background. That roar you hear is bad credit whooshing out of the banks. It looks like we're going to get bothandall at once — with a side-dish of disappearing livelihoods, vaporizing pensions, and sinking standards-of-living. One surmises that all the meshugas over Ukrainefrom the financial disorders now at hand. The news media has faithfully played the Ukraine story to the max while ignoring the growing disarray in North America.The Toronto Star barely even reported today on the weekend dispersion of truckers in Ottawa — like it never happened... a kind of national hallucination.from the streets around Parliament Hill,and every passing day more is known about their inefficacy and ghastly after-effects.meaning that the financial punishment inflicted on the truckers and their supportersDown here in the Land of the Free our truckers are marshaling for theoutside of Barstow, California, to proceed eastward-ho Wednesday morning for our nation's capital. The notorious fences are back up around the Capitol building. No doubt, the feds will try to shut down the bridges across the Potomac, but there are plenty of back doors into the District.— go after their bank accounts and confiscate assets? Let's hope the US truckers learned that lesson from the Great White North and have made other arrangements. What if the DC police attempt an Ottawa-style beat-down against our badass truckers? To paraphrase the old American folk song: