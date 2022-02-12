© Bloomberg/Getty Images



"The idea that overnight, the central bank reserves went from belonging to the Afghan people to being the transferable property of the United States is nothing short of colonial."

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday releasing $7bn in frozen Afghan reserves to be split between humanitarian efforts for the Afghan people and American victims of terrorism, including relatives of 9/11.stemming from the 2001 terrorist attacks and the chaotic end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which ignited a humanitarian and political crisis, the New York times reports.But critics warned that it"You're talking about moving toward a total collapse of the banking system," Dr Shah Mohammad Mehrabi, a longtime member of the bank's board and economics professor at Montgomery College in Maryland, told the New York Times. "I think it's a shortsighted view."In August the Taliban seized control and the former government collapsed, leaving behind just overas it was unclear who was legally authorised to access the funds.The Taliban took over the central bank - known as Da Afghanistan Bank - and immediately claimed a right to the money, but under longstanding counter-terrorism sanctions it is illegal to engage in financial transactions with the organisation. Furthermore,as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.As the Biden administration mulled over what to do with the funds, a group of relatives of victims of the September 11 attacks, who years ago won a default judgment against the Taliban and al-Qaida, sought to seize the Afghan bank assets. In a case known as Havlish, the plaintiffs persuaded a judge to dispatch a US marshal to serve the Federal Reserve with a "writ of execution" to seize the Afghan money.The Biden government has intervened in the lawsuit, and is expected to tell the court that the victims' claims for half the money should be heard (several other victims' groups have also asked for a share). If the judge agrees,- while keeping it out of the hands of the Taliban.The processwhen western aid flowed into Afghanistan. But it also"The 9/11 victims deserve justice but not fromand an oppressive Taliban regime," said Adam Weinstein, research fellow at the Quincy Institute, who also served as a US marine in Afghanistan.In another sign of the desperate humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,The UN health agency said the outbreak was particularly concerning sincea WHO spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, told reporters in Geneva.He said cases had surged recently, ballooning by 18% in the week of 24 January and by 40% in the last week of the month.In all, 35,319 suspected measles cases were reported in January, including 3,000 that were laboratory confirmed, and. Ninety-one per cent of the cases andLindmeier stressed that the measles-related. "The rapid rise in cases in January suggests that the number of deaths due to measles is likely to increase sharply in the coming weeks," Lindmeier said.