18 fundraisers aiding riots, crime, abortion, and genital mutilation that GoFundMe didn't shut down
The Federalist
Tue, 08 Feb 2022 06:48 UTC
"We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity," GoFundMe wrote in the company's Friday announcement that it would steal millions from the truckers participating in the "Freedom Convoy" to protest Canada's Covid mandates, diverting the money "to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe." After backlash, the platform announced it would instead refund the money to donors.
GoFundMe cited one of its terms of service that "prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment." The group used similar logic to suspend fundraising campaigns for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges after he shot three men in self-defense. GoFundMe tried to defend its decision then by claiming that "GoFundMe's Terms of Service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime," despite the platform's willingness to crowdsource for arrested rioters.
Also, after a protest on Jan. 6, 2021 saw some attendees forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol building, GoFundMe said it would nix fundraisers for "travel to a political event where there's risk of violence by the attendees," as well as those that "spread misinformation about the election, promote conspiracy theories and contribute to or participate in attacks on U.S. democracy."
Those who now seek to shut down the "Freedom Convoy" in Canada are leaning on similar inflammatory language as that used to stoke outrage in describing the U.S. Capitol incident. Yet for all the company's efforts to shut down freedom-minded Canadians, GoFundMe has done plenty to help unsavory fundraising campaigns on the left, which include funding for crimes, criminal defense, killing babies, and more. Here are just a few examples.
Funding for Criminals, Riots
One GoFundMe fundraising campaign entitled "CHARGED WITH BANK ROBBERY DURING GEORGE FLOYD RIOT" is seeking bail money for Dominique Maxey, who was arrested in May 2020 and charged with bank larceny.
In another listing, Raven S. is seeking $2,000 to help pay fines after, as she wrote, "on November 13 I was arrested and detained for trying to assist a man being wrongfully assaulted by police."
A woman named Stephanie has raised nearly $3,000 for her daughter who was arrested in conjunction with a riot in 2020. "Tia Pugh, a 21 year old resident of Mobile, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief and inciting a riot while attending a George Floyd protest the Sunday prior; two municipal misdemeanors. She was then arrested for federal felony civil unrest for the same incident," she wrote.
After three suspects were arrested for vandalizing the home of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin trial, leaving his home "smeared with animal blood" with "a severed pig's head dumped on the front porch," GoFundMe enabled the three self-described "community activists" to raise more than $10,000 for legal fees.
GoFundMe allowed a campaign called "PDX Protest Bail Fund" to raise nearly $1.4 million for arrestees.
The fundraising site has also enabled CrimethInc. to raise nearly $60,000, despite the group's promotion of violence to an extent that even Facebook banned it.
After Alissa Azar was indicted on a felony riot charge and multiple misdemeanor charges, including one relating to the use of tear gas and pepper spray against another person, GoFundMe helped her raise more than $6,000 for legal defense.
When "comrades" "reclaimed" (read: took over) a hotel in Minneapolis, GoFundMe enabled the trespassers to raise more than $245,000.
GoFundMe itself donated $500 to the Riot Kitchen, a pro-riot food truck. Eight "Riot Kitchen" members were arrested in August 2020 near Kenosha, Wis., after filling numerous gas cans and attempting to escape after police confronted them, according to law enforcement. Police also reported "helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks and suspected controlled substances" in the vehicles.
GoFundMe also took to Twitter to promote a fundraiser for farmers inside Seattle's "Capitol Hill Occupational Protest," in which rioters overtook a police precinct and set up their own lawless compound for weeks. (Contrast that to what GoFundMe's leftist allies are calling an "occupation" in Canada.)
Killing Babies and Funding Mutilation
GoFundMe also helps people to raise money to be able to kill their unwanted children.
In a listing titled "Help fund my abortion," Sofia Abdul has raised $183 toward an $800 goal to put her child to death.
Another person named Sol who describes herself as nonbinary has raised $460 to get an abortion because she "got pregnant when I missed a couple pills."
Similar listings seek money to "Help Create An Abortion Fund In South Carolina" and "Help Fund Texan Abortions."
GoFundMe also platforms numerous fundraisers where people can pay for the mutilation of other people's bodies. "I can't stand my body anymore," says a man who goes by Lena B. who is reportedly €35,000 in debt after "5 years of transition" and seeking more money to finish his surgical abuse.
A man who goes by Maeve has raised nearly £8,000 to affirm his fantasies of being a woman. "I first realised that I was transgender when I was 14 years old in 2009, but unfortunately due to my anxious and depressive disposition combined at that point undiagnosed Autism, I stayed in the closet until a botched suicide attempt when I was 24," he wrote, seeking money for things like "Facial Feminization Surgery" and "psychotherapy" after a "bad experience" with "one evangelical Christian psychotherapist that sought to deny my transness." Clearly this suffering man needs help, but not via the financing of mutilative surgery and further mental anguish.
A mom calling herself Helen is using GoFundMe to raise money to pay for similarly deforming "treatment" for her child. "Please help us to support my son's transition," she wrote of her son Max.
Another mom named Marie is seeking money to mutilate her daughter's genitals and breasts. "I am trying to raise funds to support my son within his transition from female to male," she wrote. "The money raised will be spent on appointment fees, Top Surgery & Bottom Surgery."
