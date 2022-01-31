- According to CDC's VAERS reporting system, In under one year, more people have died from the Covid jab than all other vaccines put together, for all time, and they still haven't shut it down.

Autopsies Reveal Covid Jab Deaths Despite Attempts to Suppress

1) In many cases, jurisdiction has to essentially be waved by the medical examiner in the case of hospice and nursing homes, which means the medical examiner never gets to see the medical records, but still have to sign the death certificates.



2) There are investigators in the medical examiners office that contact the facilities where the death took place, and simply get a short narrative about the descendant's past medical diagnoses from whomever answers the phone, and these investigators don't dare ask about the "vaccine." If a patient had Covid at the time of death, that will be added, but there is never any mention of complications after receiving the jab. So when the documents are passed on to the medical examiner to sign, they have no way of knowing if the person had been vaccinated.



3) In cases of deaths outside of nursing homes and hospice, such as from hospitals or residences, many families don't even think to mention that their loved one recently received the jab because they believe it to be safe, so once again, when the documents reach the medical examiner, they would have to physically call the family with follow up questions and ask that specific question.

Completely disregarding the fact that this man has received the jabs and booster, they immediately sound the alarm that Omicron is the cause.

Between 2015-2019 the total number of deaths in this specific location held at a steady rate each year, with minimal discrepancy, all with varying causes. In 2020, the year Covid hit, they saw a 15% increase in the total number of deaths. In 2021, after allegedly 62% of the U.S. had received the Covid jab and become "fully vaccinated", they saw an additional increase of 12% over and above what they saw in 2020. That is substantial, especially when the FDA and CDC insist that the jab will prevent deaths. The majority of nursing homes, and even hospice, are all injecting their patients with the Covid jab, and there has been a significant increase in deaths at these locations in the central part of the U.S. where the medical examiner works, but has also been reported on in many other areas of the country. This medical examiner made it a point to contact 15-20 families who had lost a loved one. Some cases were obvious suicide or specific causes of death that wouldn't raise a red flag for the Covid jab playing a role. But a few were quite telling, and so the medical examiner asked if they had received the Covid jab and what date they had received it. Three individuals ranging between the ages of their mid-30s to mid-50s had all received the jab within weeks of their death, one who had suffered a great deal immediately following the injection.

Critical Evidence and Resources Pertaining to Autopsies

"The facts are damning. All gene-based vaccines, independent of manufacturers, produced the same result in the vaccines. In the organs of these people, in 90% he found clear evidence for autoimmune self attack by killer lymphocytes on the tissues. The main ones being the heart, the lung, then other tissues such as liver, etc...these vaccines are killing the young and the old." - Dr. Bhakdi speaking about the evidence from one of Europe's most experienced pathologists, Dr. Burkhardt's

The FDA Approved Pfizer Covid-19 Jab Knowing Full Well The Rushed Trials Were a Fraud

The FDA is not only complicit, but are the most instrumental player in committing genocide because they gave the green light, and THEY KNOW what they did.

What Does The Injury and Death Data Tell Us?

Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon confirmed that 90% of vaccine side effects came from less than 10% of the batch lots, which is documented and calculated directly from CDC's VAERS, and means the batches do not contain the same ingredients. This shows solid evidence of foul play that was done intentionally, and is the biggest smoking gun to date.

were absolutely hammered with over 194,000 comments of angry people sharing their stories about themselves and family members who were harmed by the so-called "vaccine," and loved ones that died from the "vaccine." It was a pivotal and incredible sight to see the comments come in, in real time.

Federal Judge Rejects FDA's Request To Hide Pfizer Covid Jab Documents for 75 Years

So What is This Really About?