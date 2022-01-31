Kid Rock

Kid Rock in concert
Kid Rock is making headlines yet again, this time announcing he won't perform anywhere with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Kid Rock made the announcement in a video on Facebook ahead of his tour tickets going on sale.

The tour will take him to 24 cities beginning on April 6th.

"You're going to be getting your money back because I won't be showing up either," he said on Facebook. "If you think I'm going to sit out there and say don't tell me how to live, 'We The People,' While people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*it ain't happening."

"We actually scratched Buffalo, NY off the list because of that and Toronto, Canada and several other cities we were looking at," he continued. "I don't want to deal with that s*it either and I know you don't."

As previously reported by Human Events News, Kid Rock recently released a new single ripping Dr. Fauci and the Biden administration's COVID-19 mitigation policies.

"We the people in all we do, reserve the right to scream, 'F*** you!" the singer shouts in his song, called We the People, released Monday.

The chorus of the song repeats the phrase "Let's go Brandon," which has become a popular chant among conservative groups.

Other lyrics in the song include: "COVID's near, it's coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it and they call him racist."

"Inflation's up, like the minimum wage. So it's all the same, not a damn thing changed," he continues.