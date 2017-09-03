Society's Child
Kid Rock upset at 'fake news' accusations he's violating election law
Cheyenne Roundtree & David Martosko
The Daily Mail
Sun, 03 Sep 2017 21:49 UTC
The Daily Mail
Sun, 03 Sep 2017 21:49 UTC
The musician, who was born Robert Ritchie and lives near Detroit, claims the press is 'misinformed' because he has not officially announced his candidacy, he said Friday.
The violation reports emerged after a watchdog group filed a complaint against him for allegedly not complying with candidate filing requirements.
Ritchie, 46, bluntly said to those who said he was in violation to 'go f**k yourselves' before wishing 'everyone else' to have a great Labor Day.
The dispute was started after Ritchie, who promised to make a 'major announcement in the near future', hinted at a run on his US Senate website and Twitter.
The group that filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission was Common Cause, and they asked for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the matter, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Paul S. Ryan, Common Cause's vice president for policy and litigation, said: 'Given the activities we've documented in the complaint, he can't reasonably claim to be merely testing the waters of candidacy and thus exempt from candidate filing requirement.
'He is a candidate and is obligated to abide by all the rules.'
The group believes Ritchie declared himself in the running to represent Michigan in the US Senate but didn't register his candidacy or report his campaign donations.
If Ritchie is found in violation of election law, the country rocker could be hit with hefty fines.
But Ritchie denies that he ever formerly declared himself a candidate, writing: 'I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law.
'#1 I have still not officially announced my candidacy.#2 See #1 and go f**k yourselves.
'Everyone else, Have a great Labor Day (I will be spending mine WORKING in one of the greatest cities in America - Grand Rapids, Michigan!!)'
He then signed off: 'Rock on, Kid Rock.'
He had teased a potential U.S. Senate run on Thursday, tweeting that '[t]he 2018 Political Revolution is nearing.'
The musician has already said on social media that a website touting his Senate candidacy against Democrat Debbie Stabenow is real.
Ritchie wrote on a Kid Rock for US Senate website that '[t]he democrats are "shattin' in their pantaloons" right now...and rightfully so!'
'We will be scheduling a press conference in the next 6 weeks or so to address this issue amongst others, and if I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me... it's game on mthrfkers.'
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Kid Rock upset at 'fake news' accusations he's violating election lawKid Rock has hit back at 'fake news' accusations that he was violating election law for not registering his candidacy or reporting campaign donations in his run for senator. The musician, who was...