The defence zone is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own ADIZ.

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said.Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement late Sunday it scrambled its own aircraft to broadcast warnings and deployed missiles to track 39 Chinese jets that entered the ADIZ.The incursions included 24 J-16 fighters -- which experts say are among China's favourite jets for testing Taiwan's air defences -- 10 J-10 fighters and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber.Last year, Taiwan recorded 969 incursions by Chinese warplanes into its ADIZ, according to a database compiled by AFP -- more than double the roughly 380 carried out in 2020.Taiwan's air force has suffered a string of fatal accidents in recent years as its ageing fleet is kept under constant pressure by China.during a routine training mission, killing one pilot.