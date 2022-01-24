washington rally mandates protest
Tens of thousands of Americans marched to Washington, DC, to call for an end to COVID mandates. The Children's Health Defense is sponsoring the event and say they're expecting 20,000 people to participate in the mile-long march on Sunday.


The march takes place just a week after DC instituted a vaccine mandate, forcing patrons aged 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter indoor venues, including restaurants, gyms, and bars.


Feds 4 Medical Freedom, a national grassroots coalition comprised of more than 6,000 federal workers, have also signed onto the March to Defeat the Mandates. They, along with hundreds of firefighters and first responders from Washington, DC, and more from across the country, joined the walk from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.


According to WTOP News, US Park Police temporary closed 17th Street NW, as demonstrators marched toward the Lincoln Memorial.

At noon, the crowd gathered around the Lincoln Memorial to hear speeches from athletes, doctors and journalists. Speakers also included Dr. Peter A. McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone.

The march was originally announced by Malone, believed to be one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine and a skeptic of the current COVID-19 pandemic strategy. Malone announced the event when appearing on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast last month. His appearance went viral and led to some medical professionals calling on Spotify to censor Rogan.