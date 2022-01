Tens of thousands of Americans marched to Washington, DC, to call for an end to COVID mandates. The Children's Health Defense is sponsoring the event and say they're expecting 20,000 people to participate in the mile-long march on Sunday.According to WTOP News , US Park Police temporary closed 17th Street NW, as demonstrators marched toward the Lincoln Memorial.The march was originally announced by Malone, believed to be one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine and a skeptic of the current COVID-19 pandemic strategy. Malone announced the event when appearing on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast last month. His appearance went viral and led to some medical professionals calling on Spotify to censor Rogan.