"In recent years, in several incidents abroad, civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS). This has led several companies to design and adapt systems like a laser-based missile-defense system for installation on civilian aircraft."

FedEx is looking to add laser technology to some cargo planes that would counter incoming heat-seeking missiles The company asked for permission from the Federal Aviation Administration according to a public notice filed with the Federal Register. The filing states:One of FedEx's competitors, DHL, was the victim of such an incident in 2003 when one of its cargo jets was hit by a missile after taking off in Baghdad . The crew was unharmed, according to CNN To address concerns, the FAA listed several conditions, including requiring that the design does not allow for "inadvertent operation of the system" while the plane is on the ground, including during maintenance.. The FAA filing says the proposal will be subject to a 45-day public comment period.