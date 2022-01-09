© Mark Smith/Alamy



Farmers in England will be given taxpayers' cash to rewild their land, under plans for large-scale nature recovery projects announced by the government. These will lead to vast tracts of land being newly managed to conserve species, provide habitats for wildlife and restore health to rivers and streams.These pilots could involve full rewilding or other forms of management that focus on species recovery and wildlife habitats.Rare fauna such as sand lizards, water voles and curlews will be targeted, with the aim of improving the status of about half of the most threatened species in England.The exact funding has not been disclosed, as bids will be compared to determine value for money before a final decision on which should go ahead is made this summer. However, the total amount available for such schemesMinisters also plan to offer English farmers payments for "local nature recovery". The smaller-scale actions taken on their farms could include planting more trees, restoring peatlands or wetlands and leaving space for wildlife habitats. These payments, which will be revealed later this year, should also reach up to £800m a year by 2028.George Eustice, the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, saidas a matter of course for most farmers.He is expected to tell farmers at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday: "We want to see profitable farm businesses producing nutritious food and underpinning a growing rural economy, where nature is recovering and people have better access to it. Through our new schemes, we are going to work with farmers and land managers to halt the decline in species, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, increase woodland, improve water and air quality and create more space for nature."As well as the two new schemes - landscape recovery and local nature recovery - farmers will also be able to apply for payments to help them protect their soil and take other basic environmental protection measures, under plans announced last year. Funding for these measures will also reach about £800m a year, as part of the post-Brexit overhaul of the £2.4bn-a-year farming subsidies into a system of "public money for public goods". This meansGreen campaigners were sceptical over whether the new payments would be enough to meet the government's aim of halting the loss of wild species abundance and, as well as ensuring that farmers help to solve the climate crisis rather than add to it. The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB and National Trust charities said detail on how the schemes would work was still lacking.Craig Bennett, the chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: "The real test of this agricultural transition is not whether it is a little bit better or moderately better than what came before, but whether it will be enough to deliver on [the government's targets]. Anything less than that means that this historic opportunity will have been wasted. While we're hearing the right noises from the government, the devil will be in the detail and the detail is still not published nearly six years after the EU referendum.", said Jo Lewis, the policy and strategy director at the Soil Association. Thise.Though some are benefiting fromdue to Brexit red tape, and potential new competition from prospective importers after post-Brexit trade deals.Martin Lines, the UK chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, said thatWe need these schemes to be bolder and more ambitious, not just delivering more of the same with minor improvements," he said.Tenant farmers, who work on about a third of farmed land in the UK, are concerned over how they can access the new schemes. They also fear that theirGeorge Dunn, of the Tenant Farmers Association, said: "It is alarming that, after at least three years of discussions with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, it has no clear plan for access to these schemes by tenant farmers. [Current payments] are being removed while we have a vague commitment for further work to be undertaken on how tenants, and those who use common land, can access schemes. It does feel like we are pushing water uphill."Mark Tufnell, the. Britain is already at the forefront of agricultural innovation and animal welfare standards, and we must do more to make certain that our great produce is supported here and abroad.