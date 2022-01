© Anyang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

© Anyang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology"



© Anyang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology



A 3,000-year-old cemetery containing the tombs of a wealthy clan has been uncovered in central China following two years of excavation by archaeologists.The site in Anyang, Henan province, is thought to have been home to, said the Anyang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in a news release on Thursday.The clan cemetery was found just 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the ancient capital of Yinxu, where the ruins of a palace and ancestral temple are located. The archaeological siteIn the oracle bone inscriptions, there is a record of the 'Ce' clan," said Kong Deming, director of the institute, in the news release -- referring to. "The 'Ce' clan emblem appears on many of the bronzes found at the ... site this time, so we believe that the 'Ce' clan was active in this area.", uncovered. But in other pits, archaeologists discoveredArchaeologists alsosuch as royal family members. Many of the remains bore lavish decorations, suggesting the clan was wealthy. Some of the buried people were found"This is very rare among the ancient discoveries of Anyang, reflecting the extraordinary status and power of the carriage owner," said Kong, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. Other discoveries at the site -- such as-- provide clues to how Shang dynasty houses were constructed and designed, Kong added. Researchers believe the courtyards and tombs were built late into the dynasty, which ended in 1046 BC and ushered in China's Bronze Age.Researchers are still trying to ascertain the "Ce" clan's social status, how the community was structured and whether they had any relationship with the dynasty's royal family.