© Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



© Courtesy of Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



© Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



© Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



© Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute



including three relics made from unknown materials

of the Sanxingdui Ruins, the local cultural relic authority announced on Thursday.The golden mask sharesat the Sanxingdui Ruins."We speculate that this golden mask was a part of the face of the bronze head instead of a separate object," Ran Hongling, head of the Sanxingdui Institute of Archaeology, told the Global Times.Meanwhile,, was excavated from the third pit. It isChinese archaeologists said that No.4 Pit at the Sanxingdui Ruins, according to a document from the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute sent to the Global Times on Thursday .Among the newly unearthed bronze statues, one standing figure is being jokingly called the ancient "ancestor" of the popular Japanese superhero "Ultraman" by many Chinese netizens due toAnother bronze relic that has struck the fancy of Chinese netizens is one with a special hairstyle that curls back into an exaggerated form shaped like tiles. Many Chinese netizens commented that the hairdo reminded them of the crown-shaped hat worn by Zhuge Liang, a Chinese statesman and military strategist that lived during the Three Kingdoms period (220-280). Chinese expertsAnd still another bronze statue has also captured the attention of many Chinese archaeologists due to his unique pose. The figure is kneeling down with his head turned to the right and his hands are on the front left side of his body, butAccording to the document, three similar bronze statues have been excavated from No.4 Pit. The artifacts' shapes and decorations make them unique finds that are valuable resources for the research of the religion and social system ofCurrently, the third and fourth pits. Excavation of the third pit is nearly complete. Meanwhile,in the eighth pit, and it is estimated that all of these ivory pieces will be extracted from the pit come October. Besides the ivory relics,has been unearthed in the eighth pit.