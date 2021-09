© Jiajing Wang



Archaeologists have unearthed evidence of alcohol consumption 9,000 years ago at an ancient burial site in southern China , shedding light on what could be one of the earliest known instances of ritual beer drinking to honour the dead.According to the researchers, including Jiajing Wang from Dartmouth College in the US, this kind of ritual drinking 9,000 years ago may have played an important role in "maintaining social relationships and paving the way forIn the study, published last week in the journal PLOS ONE , the scientists unearthedThe pottery were found in a platform mound - 80m x 50m wide, with an elevation of 3 m above ground level - surrounded by a human-made ditch.the scientists noted in a statement.Each of the pots, the archaeologists say,unlike storage vessels, which are much larger in size., the study noted.The scientists then analysed the fossil residues extracted from the surface of the pots, and compared them with control samples obtained from soil surrounding the vessels., the researchers explained.According to the archaeologists, the findings predate earlier research, which found that"Through a residue analysis of pots from Qiaotou, our results revealed that the pottery vessels," Ms Wang said in a statement."This ancient beer though would not have been like the IPA that we have today. Instead, it was likelyin colour," she added.The archaeologists add thatThey believeand the beer made at Qiaotou was likely a ritually significant beverage."We don't know how people made the mould 9,000 years ago, as fermentation can happen naturally. If people had some leftover rice and the grains became mouldy, they may have noticed that the grains became sweeter and alcoholic with age," Ms Wang said."While people may not have known the biochemistry associated with grains that became mouldy, they probably observed the fermentation process and leveraged it through trial and error," she added.