commissioner for children's rights, warned that sex attacks on children and adolescents have risen 79 per cent in the past eight years

Russia is to toughen its child sex laws this month to automatically jail repeat paedophiles for life in harsh polar prisons.Monsters who sexually abuse children should serve their sentences in hard labour penal colonies in the Arctic, where they could be forced to work in Siberian mines, the country's parliamentary speaker said.The new legislation is being pushed through after a horrific case this week ofbefore being abused.Parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said the 'terrible tragedy' of Veronika's abuse and death showed the urgency of toughening laws.'One of the detained men turned out to be a formerly convicted paedophile,' he said.He backed calls for even tougher measures by sending all paedophiles to polar regions to serve their sentence., he said.Alexander Khinstein, an influential MP in the main pro-Putin United Russia party, said: 'It is necessary to adopt our bill on life punishment for paedophile-rapists as soon as possible.', he said.Maria Lvova-Belova, Putin'sIn this week's case, Gerasimov had been released from a sex crime conviction in March.As the girl's body was removed from the suspects' hostel, a mob of locals demanded to be allowed to lynch the suspects.The men told interrogators that the crime was 'spontaneous', it was reported.The younger one 'suggested that his partner catch the girl and make fun of her'.The video shows one suspect carrying the kidnapped girl down snowy streets, while the other walks alongside.When police raided the room shared by the suspects in a hostel, they found the girl's body hidden in a duffle bag, say law enforcement sources.The girl had been raped before she was killed.Local news said that as soon as the information was made public, a mob formed.'Immediately after the information about the detention of (the suspects) appeared, local residents gathered by the hostel, where the child's body was found,' reported 112 news outlet.'They demanded the (suspected) murderers should be handed over and wanted to lynch them.'A video shows the girl's body being carried into a police vehicle.A social media post said: 'This case