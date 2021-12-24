Society's Child
Jabs 4 Jesus? Refusing vaccination goes against Christianity, says Archbishop
Breitbart
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 00:00 UTC
The Most Reverend Justin Welby, the top bishop in the Church of England, said that getting vaccinated is a "moral issue" which should supersede personal desires or rights.
"It's not about me and my rights to choose, it's about how I love my neighbour. Vaccination reduces my chances — doesn't eliminate — but it reduces my chances of getting ill and reducing my chances of getting ill, reduces my chances of infecting others," Welby told ITV news on Tuesday evening.
"It's very simple, so I would say yes, to love one another as Jesus said, get vaccinated, get boosted," he added.
The archbishop refused to comment on whether he believed not getting the vaccine without medical exemptions was a sin, however, he said that he agreed that it is a moral issue, saying: "I'm going to step out on thin ice here and say, yes, I think it is."
"Now obviously there are some people who, for health reasons, can't be vaccinated - different question," Welby caveated.
Responding to the pronouncement, Church of England curate Jamie Franklin told Breitbart London: "I think the archbishop's comments betray a total lack of understanding of the objections to the COVID-19 vaccine which include safety concerns, concerns about the use of aborted foetal tissue in the development of said vaccines, and concerns about the use of coercion, scapegoating and persecution of those who are deemed to be non-compliant.
"The archbishop also appears completely unconcerned about the emergence of a biosecurity state in which the government has arrogated to itself the power to mandate medical treatments for its citizens, thereby fundamentally altering the nature of the relationship between the individual and the state," Franklin added.
The Church of England curate, who hosts the Irreverend podcast, went on to say: "Many people are finding it more and more difficult to believe in the narrative pedalled by the government and corporate media and are wondering what on earth is going on.
"The archbishop's comment do not address any of these concerns and his repeated use of the phrase love your neighbour' is a misnomer in this context."
Welby has long been a vocal supporter of the vaccination programme in Britain, hailing the jab as "an answer to prayer" upon receiving his first dose last January.
The top Anglican has come under criticism for his stance during the lockdowns, in which churches were forced to turn away parishioners, even during the sacred Easter holiday.
In April of this year, Welby admitted that he should have done more to fight for the right of churches to remain open, acknowledging that he was too "risk averse".
"I got quite a few things wrong at the beginning... I didn't push hard enough to keep churches available for at least individual prayer in the first lockdown. We also said clergy couldn't go in, and personally I feel I made a mistake with that," he said.
"I can make all kinds of excuses. I still think I was too risk-averse."
While the Church of England has so far come out in opposition to forcing worshipers to present vaccine passports, there has been a growing movement to implement health passes.
The Church has said that vaccine passports would "run contrary to the principle of the Church being a home and a refuge for all."
However, Durham Cathedral has announced that proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus, or a negative test result within the previous 48 hours would be required to attend Christmas services in the 928-year-old cathedral.
Comment: When the leaders of your official religion start espousing dictates that run counter to your values (and the values or your faith), maybe it's time to start a more personal religious practice. Church officials do not stand between the individual and God.
Reader Comments
the Pope takes away the salary of no vax families
THE VATICAN nazi-narco-sionism : A MANDATORY GREEN PASS FOR WORKING AT THE HOLY SEE
From "who is without sin, throw the first stone" to the hard fist against the no vax it is a short step. And yesterday, just on the eve of Christmas when we should all be better off, the Vatican issued the new directives to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Strict measures, signed by the Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and which target those who have not yet been immunized. The no vax employees of the Holy See, in addition to not being able to show up for work, will also have their salaries taken away from the Pope. In the face of divine mercy.
"Considering the persistence and worsening of the current health emergency situation", Parolin said yesterday, the Vatican has ordered the obligation of a green pass "to all personnel (Superiors, Officials and Auxiliaries) of the Departments, Bodies and Offices that make up the Roman Curia and the Institutions connected with the Holy See, and extends to external collaborators and to those who carry out activities in any other capacity at the same Bodies, to the staff of external companies and to all visitors and users ". Translated: either you have the green pass or you don't cross the Leonine walls.
That His Holiness then requires the super green pass, then the vaccination or recovery pass. No buffer. And for those who work in contact with the public, from 31 January they will even have to have the booster in addition to the first and second dose, otherwise nisba: only the documentation proving the vaccination fulfillment of the administration of the booster dose following the primary cycle ".
What if you don't want to get vaccinated and don't get the green pass? For those without a pass, the "punishments of hell" are foreseen: "Personnel without a valid green pass proving, exclusively, the state of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or recovery from the SARS-CoV-2 virus will not be able to access the workplace and must be considered unjustified absentee, with the consequent suspension of pay for the duration of the absence, without prejudice to social security and welfare deductions, as well as the allowance for the family unit. The unjustified prolongation of absence from work will have the consequences provided for by the General Regulations of the Roman Curia ". There is hope for sinners. A little less for no vax. “Father forgive them for not getting vaccinated”.
But I do enjoy the Christmas story and the joy of the season and even a little of the consumption they have deliberately connected to it, so my hope for all humans , Have a Merry Christmas and enjoy the season!Ending my online time today on a positive note, I agree.
A Merry Christmas to everyone, and enjoy the holidays !
I truly am thankful for this little corner of the web with so many likeminded characters. God Bless all of you and I sincerely hope you all have a wonderful Christmas period!
I was driving into town for some last minute shopping and on the radio comes a Covid ad. Vaccination centres will be open Xmas day and Boxing Day. You just couldn’t make it up, this insanity.
Merry Christmas folks!
