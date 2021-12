The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested that refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine goes against the Christian faith, claiming that turning down the jab violates the principle of "loving thy neighbour".The Most Reverend Justin Welby, the top bishop in the Church of England, said that getting vaccinated is a "moral issue" which should supersede personal desires or rights."Now obviously there are some people who, for health reasons, can't be vaccinated - different question," Welby caveated.Responding to the pronouncement, Church of England curate Jamie Franklin told Breitbart London:The Church of England curate, who hosts the Irreverend podcast, went on to say: "Many people are finding it more and more difficult to believe in the narrative pedalled by the government and corporate media and are wondering what on earth is going on.The top Anglican has come under criticism for his stance during the lockdowns, in which churches were forced to turn away parishioners, even during the sacred Easter holiday.In April of this year, Welby admitted that he should have done more to fight for the right of churches to remain open, acknowledging that he was too "risk averse".While the Church of England has so far come out in opposition to forcing worshipers to present vaccine passports, there has been a growing movement to implement health passes.The Church has said that vaccine passports would "run contrary to the principle of the Church being a home and a refuge for all."Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka