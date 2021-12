© VIEW press via Getty Images

net international migration of 244,622 for the first time ever exceeded the "natural increase" of US births

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures showed Wednesday, the steepest drop in more than 75 years driven in large part by the COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Overall, COVID was the third-leading cause of death , accounting for 350,000 fatalities, just over a tenth of all registered deaths, said a CDC report, which finalized preliminary findings from July.SomeThe latest data comes after the US Census Bureau released a statement that said the pandemiche agency said in a statement "Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation's population," said Kristie Wilder , a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau."Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in an historically slow pace of growth."Even with the decline in immigration over the latest 12-month period, theover deaths - 148,043 in 2020 - the agency said.Due to delays in crunching the numbers caused by the pandemicincorporating estimates from the once-a-decade 2020 census with other sources, including birth, death and migration records.A separate analysis showedto the state and rising net birth rates., falling 1.6 percent in the year, mostly due to domestic migration out of the state, the agency said.