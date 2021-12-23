Comment: We know that deaths from Covid account for an extremely small number of deaths, and so it's unlikely it contributed much to this sudden spike in mortality.
Life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years for the total US population last year, down from 78.8 years in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Among men it was 74.2 years, while for women the figure was 79.9 years.
Overall, COVID was the third-leading cause of death, accounting for 350,000 fatalities, just over a tenth of all registered deaths, said a CDC report, which finalized preliminary findings from July.
Comment: The vast majority of those were deaths 'with' Covid, rather than Covid being the sole or even leading cause. This kind of misinformation has been critical to this contrived crisis.
Some other causes of death also increased, possibly linked to difficulties accessing health care brought about by the pandemic. For the first time, diabetes deaths topped 100,000, while accidental/unintentional injury deaths topped 200,000 - also a first.
Comment: This has been documented in every country that locked down, record excess mortality was due to the removal of primary care from the old and vulnerable. And it's well known that the health of the average person in the US is seriously compromised.
The latest data comes after the US Census Bureau released a statement that said the pandemic drove population growth to its lowest rate in history, due in part to deaths from the virus and a drop in immigration.
Comment: There was a temporary halt to migration, but Biden has made it clear mass migration into the US is part of the agenda.
For the 12 months ended July 1, the population of the United States grew by 392,665 or just 0.1 percent, "the lowest rate since the nation's founding," the agency said in a statement.
"Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation's population," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau.
"Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in an historically slow pace of growth."
Even with the decline in immigration over the latest 12-month period, the net international migration of 244,622 for the first time ever exceeded the "natural increase" of US births over deaths - 148,043 in 2020 - the agency said.
Due to delays in crunching the numbers caused by the pandemic, the Census Bureau's latest population report used blended data incorporating estimates from the once-a-decade 2020 census with other sources, including birth, death and migration records.
Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw population increases and 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, 11 of which had losses of over 10,000 people, the agency said, calling it "a historically large" number of states losing residents.
A separate analysis showed Texas had the biggest population increase at 1.1 percent, mostly due to domestic migration to the state and rising net birth rates.
New York showed the biggest decline, falling 1.6 percent in the year, mostly due to domestic migration out of the state, the agency said.
Comment: Note that Texas has and continues to push back the lockdown restrictions, whereas New York has enforced some of the harshest; that is likely a significant factor in the domestic migration numbers noted above.
All in all, lockdowns have had a devastating impact on life across the planet, and, together with the experimental injections, will have caused many times more suffering and death than Covid ever could; and yet governments are gearing up for more come the 2022.
This is clearly not about health, this is about the deliberate destruction of life, and, once people feel they have noting left, the establishment have stated openly that they hope to present their 'Great Reset' as the solution to all our problems; although, contrary to their wishful thinking, it seems that life on our planet has other plans: