© AFP / Tolga Akmen



A former police officer has scored a legal victory over a UK police policy that records "gender critical" views as "non-crime hate incidents," after a court ruled it unlawfully interferes with the right to freedom of expression.According to the guidance on hate crimes, a 'non-crime hate incident' can be "any non-crime incident which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice."The complaint against Miller was in relation to a number of his tweets about transgender issues as part of the debate about reforming the Gender Recognition Act 2004. In one tweet, he reportedly wrote,However, Justice Victoria Sharp said on Monday that the "recording of non-crime hate incidents is plainly an interference with freedom of expression" and that the "knowledge that such matters are being recorded and stored in a police database is likely to have a serious 'chilling effect' on public debate.""Mr Miller belongs to a group of people who could easily be stigmatized for their opinions and be subject to complaints by those offended by his views."After the ruling, Assistant Chief Constable Iain Raphael of the College of Policing said it had tried to strike a balance "between the need to protect vulnerable people and communities from harm with the need to facilitate and protect freedom of speech."