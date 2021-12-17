© Handout



A long-serving coach in Gabon is facing claims he raped, groomed and exploited young players, the Guardian can reveal.Alleged victims claim that Patrick Assoumou Eyi - known as "Capello" - abused boys in his previous role as the head coach of Gabon's under-17 team. One former player who was coached by Eyi said that the coach would lure alleged victims to his home, which he called the "Garden of Eden".Some victims have alleged that Eyi also provided boys for other figures in football to abuse.Eyi left his role with the country's youth sides in 2017 but continues to work with young players at La Ligue de l'Estuaire. He has not responded directly to the Guardian's questions about the claims.One former official at Fegafoot, Gabon's football federation. Fegafoot denies that claim.AllegedA complaint over the allegations of sexual abuse has been registered with Fifa by the international players union, Fifpro, which said it was deeply concerned about the allegations. "Our"If these allegations are indeed true,. More must be done to prevent this horrific abuse and we call on football's governing bodies to act as a matter of urgency."Several alleged victims have spoken to the Guardian. One alleged victim who played for Gabon's under-17 side between 2015 and 2017 claimed he was abused several times by the coach during his career with the national team.He added:and attending an academy called Académie Club de Libreville in Akanda, a suburb of Libreville,"Sometimes,, 'Le Jardin d'Eden'," one said. "He was very nice to me but every time I saw him he told me I was beautiful. One day, he told me that some of the players gave masturbation ... he left his office with a smile. It was like he was sending me a message."He added: "I had some sexual experiences with Capello,The other player added: "Capello bought kids from remote provinces or villages with a poor background in the majority.During his playing days, Eyi was a winger who turned to coaching at an early age and developed a reputation for spotting talented young players. He has coached at several clubs as well as Gabon's national youth teams, and took his nickname as a tribute to Fabio Capello, the Italian who managed England between 2007 and 2012.Eyi has yet to respond directly to questions from the Guardian. However, after repeated attempts to contact him he posted a series of messages on WhatsApp Status that appeared to make reference to the allegations, including one that read: "Those who use lies as a weapon don't know the reverse on the spiritual side.""To our knowledge, [Eyi] does not have a team and is not appointed to lead any national team. The players you have met should consider also contacting us in order to diligently investigate, because we confirm that such facts must be denounced in court and to the competent judicial bodies.""The testimonies of the actor victims, with their names, can dissuade the perpetrators of these abominable acts but we must also allow the judicial bodies and even the courts to punish them," he wrote. "The rest will be taken as one more communication operation for those who are committed to tarnishing Gabon's image internationally."Gabonese football has been beset with issues in recent months, with the former Rennes winger Stéphane N'Guéma and four other former internationals having been arrested last month for protesting over the continued cancellation of the domestic leagues. N'Guéma has since stepped down from his post as the secretary general of the players' union, whose members say they have not been paid for nearly two years.