© AP Photo/David Rowland



New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking -Under a new law the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.Because the current minimum age to buy cigarettes in New Zealand is 18, the lifetime smoking ban for youth wouldn't have an impact for a few years.In an interview with The Associated Press, New Zealand's Associate Health Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall, who is spearheading the plan, said her work at a public hospital in Wellington involved telling several smokers they had developed cancer.Big tax increases have already been imposed on cigarettes in recent years and some question why they aren't hiked even higher."We don't think tax increases will have any further impact," Verrall said. "It's really hard to quit and we feel if we did that, we'd be punishing those people who are addicted to cigarettes even more."And she said the tax measures tend to place a higher burden on lower-income people, who are more likely to smoke."We think vaping's a really appropriate quit tool," she said.The sale of vaping products is already restricted to those aged 18 and over in New Zealand and vaping is banned in schools. Verrall said there was some evidence of a rise in youth vaping, a trend she is following "really closely."New Zealand's approach to ban the next generation from tobacco smoking hasn't been tried elsewhere, she said.But she said studies have shown youth sales decrease when minimum ages are raised. In the U.S., the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products was raised from 18 to 21 two years ago.While public health experts have generally welcomed the New Zealand plan, not everybody is happy.Sunny Kaushal said some stores could be put out of business. Kaushal chairs the Dairy and Business Owners Group, which represents nearly 5,000 corner stores - often called dairies in New Zealand - and gas stations."We all want a smoke-free New Zealand," he said. "But this is going to hugely impact small businesses. It should not be done so it is destroying dairies, lives and families in the process. It's not the way."He said smoking was already in its twilight in New Zealand and would die away of its own accord.But Verrall said she didn't believe the government was overreaching because statistics showed the vast majority of smokers wanted to quit anyway, and the new policies would help them achieve their goal.She said the pandemic had helped people gain a new appreciation for the benefits of public health measures and rallying communities, and perhaps that energy could be harnessed not only to tackle smoking but also diseases like diabetes.Verrall said she had never smoked herself, but her late grandmother did and it likely compromised her health."It's a really cruel product," Verrall said.