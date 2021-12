© POOL/AFP via Getty Images



"The situation in our country is serious," Mrs Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an "act of national solidarity".

on Thursday, which will bar them from most businesses and venues except grocery shops and pharmacies.German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the measures were necessary in order to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.Those who have proof of recent Covid recovery will not be affected by the measures, local media reports. Officials also agreed toand to aim for 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year.Olaf Scholz, who is set to take over as Chancellor next week, said Tuesday thatUnder the strict new national measures,Versions of the restrictions were already in force in several German regions.Nightclubs will also be required to close in areas of high infection rates, said officials on Thursday. In such cases, indoor events will also be limited to 50 people, according to reports.The latest restrictions in Germany comes after neighbour Austria previously plunged two million of its unvaccinated citizens into a lockdown last month. Tackling the latest Covid wave will be a key challenge for the incoming three-way 'traffic light' coalition government, which is set to take office next week.