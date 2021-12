© FORSCOM US ARMY



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into a 2019 U.S. airstrike in Syria that killed dozens of women and children, the Pentagon's top spokesman said Monday."The secretary has directed today a review of the civilian casualty incident that occurred on March 18, 2019, in Baghuz, Syria," press secretary John Kirby told reporters.the head of Army Forces Command, whoalready conducted on the incidentaccording to Kirby.Garrett will have 90 days to complete the investigation, first reported by The New York Times The new high-level review comes after an investigation by the Times , released earlier this month, thatThe strike, which was carried out by the classified special operations unit known asThe revelations have since prompted calls for more transparency from the Pentagon on how it conducts such military operations, andAustin appeared before reporters on Nov. 17, telling them that the Pentagon has "more work to do" On Monday, Kirby said the new inquiry will includeIn addition, the investigation will pinpoint whether authorities, procedures or processes used in drone strikes should be altered.The Times found thatwhich took place as part of the final battle against Islamic State fighters,The U.S. military, however, didn't publicly acknowledge the strike until earlier this month.The classified task force initially investigated the strike butby the special operations unit.When the task force then sent its finding to U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Fla., in October 2019, officials there did not follow up, and senior military officials in Iraq and Florida never reviewed the strike.Kirby said Austin decided to order the new investigation after he was briefed on the Syria airstrike by Central Command head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie earlier this month.